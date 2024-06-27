IFL Announces Week 15 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 15 of the 2024 IFL season. Joshua Jones (NAZ) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Tyrell Pearson (FRI) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Tramond Lofton (NAZ) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Joshua Jones, QB, Northern Arizona Wranglers

For the second time this season, Joshua Jones is named Offensive Player of the Week. Jones had an incredible performance against San Antonio in the highest-scoring game of the season, accumulating nearly 150 combined points. On Sunday, Joshua Jones completed 19/25 for 222 yards and six touchdown passes. On top of his phenomenal performance through the air, Jones added a team-leading 96 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Through four quarters of play, Jones accumulated 318 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him Week 15 Offensive Player of the Week.

Tyrell Pearson, DB, Frisco Fighters

In an Eastern Conference battle that resulted in Frisco clinching a 2024 IFL Playoff spot, Tyrell Pearson had a performance that sits in the IFL history books. Along with his three-and-a-half tackles and two pass breakups, Pearson hauled in a league-best three interceptions in one game, the only time a player has done that this season. Because of that, Tyrell Pearson earned the title of Week 15 Defensive Player of the Week.

Tramond Lofton, DL, Northern Arizona Wranglers

Capping off Week 15, the Northern Arizona Wranglers and San Antonio Gunslingers met in a high-scoring affair, with the Wranglers coming out on top 74-68. Of that six-point difference, Tramond Lofton was responsible for keeping four points off the board, blocking a PAT and field goal attempt in the second quarter. Blocking one kick in a game is impressive, but blocking two earned him Week 15 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The 2024 IFL season continues, with Week 16 kicking off on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 16 action can be streamed exclusively on the IFL YouTube Channel.

