Rookie Defenseman Noah Delmas Joins Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday the club signed rookie defenseman Noah Delmas.

Delmas, a six-foot, 195-pound, 24-year-old forward from Nobleton, Ontario joins the Mavericks after finishing his collegiate career at Niagara University. He played four seasons with Niagara University where he accumulated 99 points in 146 games on 20 goals and 79 assists. He was captain of the team his senior year.

"Noah is an excellent power play d-man with a smooth skating ability and a great knack to jump up in the rush and handle the puck," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said. "Noah, the captain of Niagara University last season, amassed 100 pts in his collegiate career. He possesses an excellent quick release shot from the point and a keen eye to distribute pucks. He will be a great rookie d-man with a ton of pro potential. We are very happy to have landed Noah."

Delmas has been invited to multiple NHL Development Camps, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes.

