Kattelus Set to Return for Tenth Season

October 29, 2020





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the team re-signed veteran defenseman Eric Kattelus for the 2020-21 season.

Kattelus, 33, enters his tenth season in Kalamazoo, where he has compiled 287 points (81 goals, 206 assists) in 418 games, including 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 45 games during the 2019-20 campaign. The defenseman from Traverse City, Michigan is currently fifth in franchise history in games played, seventh in assists and 12th in total points.

"Kalamazoo has become my second hometown," said Kattelus. "Every season my family seems to grow. From the front office to the locker room, this organization is my hockey family."

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound veteran first joined the K-Wings in 2011-12 where he started began his first full pro season. Before that, Kattelus appeared in 25 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2010-11 following his senior season at Michigan Tech.

"Eric is used in every situation for us and is willing to play any position he is asked," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He wants to win and will do anything for his team and teammates."

Kattelus also has 45 games of American Hockey League experience, spent with the Chicago Wolves during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

"I can't say enough about the K-Wings organization, our fans and the community that continue to embrace us year after year," said Kattelus. "I found a renewed passion for the game in Kalamazoo and I'm proud to be back for another season."

The ECHL announced a return-to-play plan earlier this month. The 2020-21 hockey season will feature a split schedule, as 13 teams will start Dec. 11, 2020 and play 72 games. 11 teams, including Kalamazoo will open the season Jan. 15, 2021 and play 62 games. The league will determine playoff qualifiers based on winning percentage. More information regarding an official schedule will be announced at a later date.

