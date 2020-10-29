Chase Stewart Agrees to Terms with Steelheads

October 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Chase Stewart has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

Stewart, 23, made his professional debut with Fort Wayne during the 2018-19 season. Through 60 games in the ECHL, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman has 7 goals and 12 assists for 19 points. In late July, the Steelheads acquired the rights to Stewart as well as forward Alan Lyszczarczyk from the Komets.

"Chase is a throwback defenseman that adds some more toughness," said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "We look forward to having his leadership and presence on the back end."

Prior to his professional career, the Marathon, Ontario native played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Oceanic. In 125 games played, Stewart tallied 8 goals and 39 assists for 47 points and 239 penalty minutes.

In a message to Steelheads fans, Stewart said "I know it's been a longer wait than usual but with the end in sight, I wanted to tell you how excited I am to be a part of your organization. It's been a long offseason in the gym and I'm looking forward to chasing a Kelly Cup with the group of guys we have in Boise. Stay safe out there and see you all in January!"

Chase Stewart is the 17th player announced for the 2020-21 season.

Forwards (9): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, Brett Supinski, and Calder Brooks

Defensemen (6): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Kenton Helgesen, Darren Brady, and Chase Stewart

Goaltenders (2): Jake Kupsky and Matt Jurusik

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the offseason on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.