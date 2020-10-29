Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Eddie Matsushima for the 2020-21 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed rookie forward Eddie Matsushima (@Ematsu14)to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Eddie Matsushima, 26, is entering his second professional season after spending last season in the SPHL and ECHL. The Verona, WI native began the season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers where he registered 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 19 games. The 5-foot-11, 185lb forward played two games for the Orlando Solar Bears and then skated 14 games with the Maine Mariners where he tallied five points (three goals, two assists). Matsushima was acquired by Worcester on February 12, 2020 and ended the season playing 11 games recording four assists.

Prior to professional hockey, Matsushima spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he accumulated 84 points (38 goals, 46 assists) in 109 career games and was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. In addition, during the 2018-19 season, he was named to the AHCA Second Team All-American (West) after leading the Falcons in scoring with 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games.

"We are excited to have Eddie back in Worcester this season," Cunniff said. "He was one of those players that we were able to add to our lineup late in the year when we began playing our best hockey of the season. Eddie will add a spark up front for us and is a player that will compete with a lot of energy night in and night out."

The Railers now have eighteen players signed for the 2020-21 season, as Eddie Matsushima joins Mason Baptista, Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Connor Doherty, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Nicolas Luka, Myles McGurty, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Antony Repaci, Neil Robinson, and Jordan Smotherman.

