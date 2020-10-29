Former QMJHL Champion Samuel Laberge Joins Adirondack

October 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Samuel Laberge to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Laberge, 23, spent time with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, collecting 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) skating in 97 games. The Chateauguay, Quebec native also appeared in two ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads during the 2017-18 season.

Laberge saw plenty of success during his junior hockey career when he played for Rimouski Océanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound left-winger skated in 165 games during his QMJHL career, posting 120 points (55 goals, 65 assists) over a span of four seasons. Laberge helped lead the Océanic to a QMJHL Championship in 2014-15. Off the ice, Laberge was named QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17).

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.