Ronnie Roberts Classic Game Adjustments Announced

March 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Due to field conditions, tonight's High School matchups will not be played at Bank of the James Stadium. The LCA vs. Heritage game has been moved to Heritage High School. Please follow their social media channels for details and updates on the game.

The matchup between EC Glass vs. Amherst has been postponed to Monday, April 8th and will be played at Amherst High School.

Tomorrow's High School matchups are still on as of right now. If any changes occur, we will let you know!

