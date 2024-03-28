Meet Bluey with the Fireflies Newest Fan Experience Package

COLUMBIA, SC - Everybody's favorite Australian pup, Bluey, is coming to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services Saturday, June 22. While Bluey will be available throughout the game to meet as many fans as possible, the Fireflies have announced a new Gameday Experience Ticket Package that guarantees your chance to meet Bluey. This ticket package includes a ticket to the game and an invite to the exclusive pre-game meet and greet with Bluey.

Gates for the game open at 5 pm. Fans with this Gameday Experience Ticket package will have access to meet Bluey until 5:45 pm. Fans can purchase the package online here. Pricing for the game ticket varies from $6-$13, with the Bluey Meet and Greet add on being $15. The add on is only required for children in the group who would like to meet Bluey. Parents and guardians accompanying their children to the meet and greet are not required to purchase the additional add on. Pre-game meet and greet spaces are extremely limited to ensure all children get their minute with Bluey.

Those who have already purchased Bluey at the Ballpark tickets can purchase the add on separately by contacting John Oliver at joliver@columbiafireflies.com or 803-888-3007.

Bluey is Australia's favorite Blue Heeler who lives with her Mom, Dad and sister Bingo. Bluey's family has been taking everyday events and turning them into an adventure on ABC Kids since 2018.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

