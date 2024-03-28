Fireflies to Host Meet the Team Event April 3

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host a Meet the Team Event Wednesday, April 3 at Segra Park, where fans can get their first look at the 2024 Fireflies and get autographs from the full team. This will be the first time that new Manager Jesus Azuaje and his team will be available to interact with fans. The event is free for fans to attend.

Gates for the event will open at 5 pm. From gates opening until about 6 pm, fans will get to watch a Fireflies on-field workout and batting practice. After the on-field workout, the team will be available to sign autographs from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Light food and beverage will be available for purchase throughout the event. Every fan in attendance will take home a 2024 Fireflies Season Schedule Poster thanks to Bigger Glass Company. The Mason Jar Team Store will also be open for the duration of the event for fans to get the newest Fireflies merchandise before the start of the season.

Segra Park's clear bag and cashless policy will be in effect for the Meet the Team Event. Those policies can be found online here. Parking for the event is complimentary and will be available along the surface streets surrounding Segra Park throughout the BullStreet District.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

