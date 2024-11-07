Roman Torres Back for Second Season with Stars

November 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have the return of defender Román Torres to the squad for his second season, his third overall in the MASL. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Torres, a native of Panama, appeared in 13 games for the Stars last season, notching three goals last season. One of which was the game-winner on January 14 against the Empire Strykers at Toyota Arena.

He also famously scored a goal just 31 seconds into the game on Teddy Bear Toss Night at the accesso ShoWare Center beginning the rain of stuffed animals onto the field against the San Diego Sockers.

In addition to his regular-season stats, he added a goal in his first MASL playoff appearance for the Stars at Corner Sport Arena against the eventual champion Chihuahua Savage.

For his career, Torres has seen action in 20 games with five goals, three assists, and three blocks.

The Stars will open the 2024-25 campaign at home against the San Diego Sockers on Saturday, December 7 at 6:05 pm. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night and Toy Drive so tell everyone to come out and support this great cause! Tickets are on sale now at www.tacomastars.showare.com.

