Nacho Flores Re-Signs with KC After Career-Year

November 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Following a season in which he set career-highs in several statistical categories and appeared in every game for Kansas City, the Comets have announced the re-signing of midfielder Ignacio "Nacho" Flores to a new contract. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Flores, a Santiago, Chile native and the team captain for the Comets, set career high marks with five power play goals, and more than doubled his previous high of 18 blocks by finishing with 39. His 13 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points are all the second highest of his eight seasons with the Comets.

Comets' head coach Stefan Stokic said, "We are happy to have our Captain return to lead the team. His leadership was huge for us. I am excited for him to continue and build our culture."

The reigning Eastern Conference Comets team took a mid-season skid and turned it into a season-ending, and playoff win streak that propelled them to the Ron Newman Cup Finals. Flores' leadership and the tightness of the team as a unit was a huge part of that success.

"I love this team," Flores said as the squad prepares for the 2024-25 season and looks to bring home the Ron Newman Cup to the fans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

In all, since joining the team in 2016, he has appeared in 155 games with 137 points on 65 goals and 72 assists. The Park University alum has also blocked at least 13 shots a season except for his rookie season and the COVID 2021 campaign.

Flores and the Comets will kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.