Utica City FC to Host 2025 MASL All-Star Game

Utica City FC in partnership with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce the 2025 MASL All-Star Game to be held Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.

The Adirondack Bank Center is known across the league as one of the most exciting venues to play in with its energetic crowds, field-level biergarten and fan-first game presentation.

The event schedule includes the All Star Skills Challenge starting at 6pm, an All Star Game kicking off at 7:15pm followed by an All Star FanFest.

Players will be selected to play through a combination of player/coach/media vote, a fan vote and a commissioner's pick beginning January 1, 2025 for a total of 28 players.

Twenty-two players will be announced on January 1 selected via a vote conducted amongst players, coaches and media. Fans will vote in the next four players starting January 2. The Office of the Commissioner will select the final two players on January 13.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of the MASL All-Star Game in Utica," said Tommy Tanner, Utica City FC general manager. "We plan to make this an unforgettable show for our fans and a celebration of the best players in our league. Our fanbase truly appreciates our sport, and we hope to grow that excitement through this event in our building."

"This is an exciting event for our fans and one we hope becomes a staple in the MASL calendar year after year," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "The MASL Pro-Player Combine hosted by Utica in 2023 was first class and we are looking forward to returning for this inaugural event."

Tickets will go on sale for all UCFC Season Ticket Members at special season ticket discount at noon EST on December 2. All MASL Team season ticket members will receive access to tickets on December 16 at noon EST. Tickets for the general public will go on sale December 18 at noon EST.

