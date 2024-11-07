Empire Signs Midfielder Leopoldo "Polo" Hernandez

November 7, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed Leopoldo "Polo" Hernandez through the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. Hernandez, who is a Mexican citizen, grew up in Sacramento before relocating to Southern California to play collegiately. He will be an MASL rookie with the Strykers, having recently completed his second season in professional outdoor soccer. The 25-year-old first attended Empire matches during his college days, the club at the time being named Ontario Fury.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this organization," said Hernandez. "The fact I've been following Empire closely for years makes it all the more special. I'm working hard to learn the sport as quickly as possible. When my name gets called, I want to be prepared and contribute in whatever way needed - be it by defending and building out of the back or by chipping in goals and assists. I want to help the Strykers return to where they belong, which is in the final. Winning the trophy would be a dream come true."

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, Hernandez lived in Northern California from an early age. His standout play with youth club Real Sacramento earned him a spot within the academy of United Soccer Leagues (USL) Championship side Sacramento Republic. After moving to the Golden State's Central Region to compete with Taft College in 2017 and 2018, the midfielder spent 2021 and 2022 with UC Riverside. He subsequently played professionally for the National Independent Soccer League's (NISA) Los Angeles Force and Chattanooga Red Wolves in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"We're pleased to be adding yet another alum of one of the excellent college soccer programs found in the Inland Empire," offered the Strykers' executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "Polo Hernandez's growth at UC Riverside prepared him for the pro outdoor level, and we believe he will enjoy an equally smooth transition to the arena. With its unique tactics and rules, our sport poses a whole new set of challenges. Polo possesses the kind of instincts and determination needed to excel."

