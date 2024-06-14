Rojas Homers in Rancho Win

Fresno, CA - Carlos Rojas slugged his first homer of the year and the Quakes held on despite a furious ninth-inning rally, beating the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park by a score of 6-5.

Rojas had two hits and drove in four runs, while Rancho starter Patrick Copen (4-2) earned the win by allowing just one run over five innings, helping the Quakes end a two-game skid and pull to within two games of Lake Elsinore with six to play in the first half.

Juan Alonso (2) also homered, a two-run shot as he and Rojas (1) helped Rancho build a 6-1 lead against Fresno starter Austin Emener.

The Grizzlies rallied though, scoring one in the sixth against Jesus Luna, then three more in the ninth against Felix Cabrera to make it a one-score game.

With the score 6-2, Cabrera was removed after loading the bases with no outs in favor of Callum Wallace. Even though Wallace allowed all three inherited runners to score, he locked up his second save by retiring two of the three hitters he faced, securing the one-run win and ending Fresno's five-game winning streak.

The Quakes (27-31) will send Christian Zazueta (0-0) to the mound on Friday night at 7:05pm, as he'll take on Fresno right-hander Jack Mahoney (3-4) in game four of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

