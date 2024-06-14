Corro and Avant Combine to Shut out Storm 4-0

June 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Ports came back with a strong response Thursday night after Wednesday's blowout loss, shutting out the Storm 4-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

Ryan Lasko was the top offensive star of the night, scoring three of Stockton's four runs. After walking in the first inning, Lasko doubled off the batter's eye in straightaway center in the third. The very next batter, TJ Schofield-Sam, would line a base hit through the middle to score Lasko, putting the Ports ahead 1-0.

Lasko would double again in the fifth, this time off the wall in right for his team-leading 13th two-bagger of the season. Schofield-Sam would single through the left side for the second time, as part of a four-hit game that moved Lasko to third. Nate Nankil would drive a fly ball to center for a sac fly to make it a 2-0 lead for Stockton.

Dereck Corro threw five shutout innings to get the win, and got around a jam in the bottom of the fifth in the most pivotal defense moment for Stockton on the night. A lead-off triple was followed by a walk to put runners at the corners with no one out. But a pop up was followed by an inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play started by Elvis Rijo to get the Ports out of the jam still up 2-0.

The Ports would get some breathing room in the top of the ninth to extend their lead to 4-0. Nelson Beltran drew a one-out walk, before advancing to second on an errant pick off attempt. Lasko singled to right to score Beltran to go up 3-0 and complete a three-hit night for the Stockton center fielder. Schofield-Sam singled again to keep the line moving, before Nankil singled to right to score Lasko one more time and make it 4-0.

Though Stockton didn't need the four runs on the scoreboard, the insurance runs made the bottom of the ninth feel less scary, even when Lake Elsinore brought the tying run to the plate.

Corey Avant had worked three hitless, shutout innings going into the ninth. He was coming off a start against San Jose where he worked four innings and allowed only one run. He went into the ninth looking for an old-school, three-innings-or-more save, in what would be his first of the season.

But the Storm got a single to left to start the inning, and Avant would commit an error trying to throw out the lead runner at second after a come backer, putting two on with no one out.

Darlyn Montero made a fantastic play on the next hitter, catching a pop up against the screen in front of the Lake Elsinore bullpen, half way up the right field line. It did allow a runner to advance to third, but Avant got the next batter to strikeout swinging. A walk loaded the bases before a ground out to short ended the game to give the Ports the win.

UP NEXT:

Lake Elsinore will start RHP Ian Koenig (0-0, 6.23) versus RHP Jefferson Jean (0-3, 6.16) with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch scheduled for the Friday night tilt.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.