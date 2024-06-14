Lake Elsinore Storm Get Shut Out by Ports

June 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Just one night after the Lake Elsinore Storm scored 19 runs and shut out the Stockton Ports, they too were held scoreless.

In fact, until the ninth inning, the Storm had just two hits all game. Before that moment, Sam Whiting took the mound after striking out 10 batters in his previous home appearance. Whiting would hold the Ports to no runs and two hits in the first two innings before he ran into trouble in the third.

A one-out double from Ryan Lasko would put a runner in scoring position for T.J. Schofield-Sam. He would utilize this opportunity and hit a single to score the game's first run. A walk and a wild pitch would put runners at the corners. Whiting would battle back and get out of the frame without allowing any more runs.

He would then pitch into the fifth where he would exit after one out with two guys on base. Will Varmette would enter and allow Whiting's last run of the game to score on a sacrifice fly that would turn into a double play after the umpire's decided the runner at second base left early.

The game would then be frozen in time until the ninth inning. The Ports would score two more runs in the top of that inning before the Storm loaded the bases for Jose Sanabria with two outs. Sanabria, who made a spectacular play in the eighth inning, would ground out to end the game.

The Storm are still four wins away from clinching the playoffs with six games remaining in the first half of the season. The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are now two games behind Lake Elsinore and the Visalia Rawhide sit just three games back. The Storm will play the Ports again tomorrow for 951 Night at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

