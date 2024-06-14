9th Inning Rally Falls Short For Fresno In 6-5 Setback To Rancho Cucamonga

June 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (35-24) fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (27-31) 6-5 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno saw their four-game home and five-game overall winning streak come to an end despite a ninth-inning comeback attempt. The Grizzlies stumbled to 16-5 all-time at Chukchansi Park against the Quakes. Fresno also dropped to 7-9 in one-run affairs (5-3 at home) and to 29-6 when scoring more than three runs (9-3 at home). The Grizzlies still sit 2.5 games back of the Modesto Nuts with six contests left to play in the first half. The Nuts suffered their sixth consecutive setback after losing to the Visalia Rawhide.

In the top of the second, the Quakes took the lead thanks to a Juan Alonso two-run wallop to center field. It was Alonso's second homer of the season. The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second when Felix Tena swatted a single to center, adding Braylen Wimmer (walk). In the top of the third, Rancho Cucamonga extended the advantage to 3-1 when Carlos Rojas smoked a double to right, notching Sean McLain. Two innings later, Rojas was at it again, crushing a two-strike, two-out, three-run tater to left-center field. It was Rojas' first big fly of the year. Rojas concluded his night with a game-high four RBI.

Despite the 6-1 hole, Fresno did not go down without a fight. In the bottom of the sixth, Tena whacked a double to left, tallying Wimmer (walk) again. The Grizzlies trailed by four heading into their final at-bat. A pair of walks to Tena and Jason Hinchman, followed by a Fadriel Cruz hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no outs. Pinch-hitter Caleb Hobson plated Tena with a single to center, keeping ducks on the pond, still without an out registered. Tena was not retired in the game, reaching base successfully all four times. He lengthened his on-base streak to 19 consecutive contests (has a hit in 18 of those games). This brought EJ Andrews Jr. to the dish. The former Fresno State Bulldog battled, bashing a foul ball that just missed a possible walk-off grand slam. Andrews Jr. instead hit a rocket to short, grounding into a double play, netting the fourth Fresno run. The Grizzlies mustered a final run on a wild pitch, but it was not enough as the rally fell short.

Quakes' starter Patrick Copen (4-2) relished the triumph after five innings of one-run ball. Copen allowed three hits and a trio of walks, while whiffing six. Jesus Luna fanned four in two solid innings of relief. Callum Wallace secured his second save of 2024 after limiting the damage in the ninth. He entered the game with the bases-loaded and no outs. Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener (0-4) was tagged with the defeat after four and two-thirds frames. Three Fresno relievers (Brady Hill, Sam Weatherly and Tyler Hoffman) combined for four and one-third shutout innings. Hill faced and retired four batters (one strikeout). Weatherly tossed two scoreless frames and Hoffman punched out the side in the ninth. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Felix Tena (2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, CS)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- C Carlos Rojas (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, R)

- RF Juan Alonso (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Jordan Thompson (1-4, 2B, R)

On Deck:

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Fresno Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Christian Zazueta (0-0, 6.75) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (3-4, 4.07)

On That Fres-Notes :

The Grizzlies have scored first in 10 of their last 12 games.

The Grizzlies have permitted a homer in six straight games, tying the longest stretch this season.

The five batters who scored a run for Fresno reached on four walks and one hit-by-pitch.

