Rogers Earns International League Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, who is currently on a rehab assignment with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 22-28, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Rogers matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts, the most for any Jumbo Shrimp pitcher this season, in 6.0 no-hit innings on Thursday against Norfolk. He walked one and hit a batter in Jacksonville's 5-1 victory.

Placed on the Marlins' injured list on July 29 with back spasms, Rogers has made two rehab starts with both Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola. In 19 starts thus far in 2022 with Miami, Rogers has gone 4-10 with a 5.85 ERA in 87.2 innings.

Miami's first-round pick, 13th overall, in the 2017 draft out of Carlsbad High School (Carlsbad, N.M.), Rogers did not pitch in 2017 before totaling 17 starts with Low-A Greensboro during the 2018 season. After recording a 2.53 ERA with Low-A Jupiter to start the 2019 campaign, he made four starts with then-Double-A Jacksonville to close the season, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. Over 26.0 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp, Rogers fanned 28 against nine walks and 26 hits allowed.

A native of Carlsbad, N.M., Rogers made his major league debut for the Marlins on August 25, 2020 at the New York Mets. He wound up making seven starts in 2020, registering a 6.11 ERA but punching out 39 in 28.0 innings. He finished second in the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year balloting after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA. In 25 starts over 133.0 innings, Rogers fanned 157 against 46 walks and 107 hits allowed.

Rogers is the second Jumbo Shrimp to earn a weekly honor in 2022, following infielder Willians Astudillo, who was named the IL Player of the Week for August 8-14.

