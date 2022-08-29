Storm Chasers Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers today announced their 2023 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 season will open on Friday, March 31 at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Indiana against the Indianapolis Indians; the first home series at Werner Park begins April 4 vs the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Storm Chasers will end the regular season on the road with a six-game set against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.

Omaha's schedule includes matchups with all nine of their International League West opponents as well as two International League East opponents. The 150-game schedule will include:

- 138 games vs. International League West teams

- 12 games vs. International League East teams

The Storm Chasers will play their I-80 rivals, the Iowa Cubs, 24 times throughout the season, with two six-game series at Werner Park (April-11-16 and June 28-July 3) and two six-game series at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

Omaha will also welcome Memphis back to the metro for the first time since 2019 when the Redbirds visit Werner Park May 30 - June 4 and will welcome the Gwinnett Stripers for a 6-game series April 18-23 as the Atlanta Braves affiliate makes its first trip to Werner Park.

Both of Omaha's International League East series will be on the road, heading to PNC Field to play Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from May 9 to May 14 and Frontier Field to play Rochester from June 20 to June 25.

The Storm Chasers will host Toledo on Easter Sunday (April 9) and Columbus on Father's Day (June 18), as well as hosting Iowa on July 3 for the annual FNBO Independence Fireworks game. Omaha will travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Mother's Day (May 14) and Gwinnett on Independence Day (July 4). The Storm Chasers are scheduled off on Memorial Day (May 29) and Labor Day (Sept. 4).

Omaha will host one double-homestand, playing six games each against St. Paul and Louisville from August 22 and Sept. 3, the only time Omaha will play more than 10 consecutive games from Werner Park.

Only once will Omaha play in back-to-back road series, from July 25 to August 6. The Storm Chasers will start the road trip with a six-game ser at Columbus before playing a six-game series in Louisville.

Omaha's 2023 schedule is attached. The game dates are subject to change.

