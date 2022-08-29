Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights: August 30 - September 4

August 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) for the final time this season.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

MASEHEM IS BACK!

Only 15 home games left, don't miss out before winter catches up to you.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

LUNCH BOX GIVEAWAY

(Gates 6:00 PM, First Pitch 7:05 PM)

We guarantee you will be the coolest kid in the lunchroom with this Red Wings lunchbox. The first 750 kids 12 & under through the gate will receive a lunchbox presented by Zweigles

HOWARD JOHNSON AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Meet former New York Met and Major League All-Star Howard Johnson. Autograph tickets are $5 and can be purchased the night of the game, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200-level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank

C.A.P NIGHT: Online autographed cap auction to benefit C.A.P. (Children Awaiting Parents). Each player and coach will sign a non-game-worn Plates cap for week-long bidding at MiLBAuctions.com (beginning Tuesday at 6pm). C.A.P. will have other auction items available for in-stadium bidding only, including an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial 1st pitch at a future Red Wings game

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

(Gates 12:00 PM, First Pitch 1:05 PM)

The first 500 fans 21+ through the gates will receive a Red Wings, Bud Light-themed shirt presented by Bud Light

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR

(Gates 6:00 PM, First Pitch 7:05 PM)

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 beers and live music from Genesee Saw from 6-7 pm next to the 10th Inning Bar presented by Genesee

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the team store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

COCOS LOCOS CUP GIVEAWAY

(Gates 5:30 PM, First Pitch 7:05 PM)

The first 1,000 fans 21+ through the gates will receive a Cocos Locos-themed cup presented by Presidente Beer

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for Cocos Locos-themed fireworks with songs handpicked by DJ Johnny Mambo presented by Local Toyota Dealers

DJ JOHNNY MAMBO: Local DJ Johnny Mambo will be at the ballpark pumping up the crowd throughout the game

COCOS LOCOS NIGHT: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion Program, presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

WIZARDS NIGHT

(Gates 4:30 PM, First Pitch 6:05 PM)

Purchase a ticket pack to learn from the University of Rochester team how to play the sport! You can learn how to ride a broom, and score goals, pre-game from 5 pm - 5:30 pm.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Fans - get your vocal chords warmed up...because YOU'LL be part of the show at our first ever Karaoke Fireworks. The show will include karaoke lyrics on the video boards so you can sing along to the hits presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

SPIKES BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

(Gates 12:00 PM, First Pitch 1:05 PM)

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of Red Wings mascot, Spikes, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2022

Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights: August 30 - September 4 - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.