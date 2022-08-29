Redbirds to Host Play Ball Event at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to host their free Play Ball baseball clinic on Saturday, September 10th from 10am-11:30am.

The Play Ball event is free and open to the public and children between the ages of 7-15. The Redbirds are accepting the first 200 kids that register online here. All participants must pre-register; walk-up registrations will not be allowed. Each participant will receive a Wilson Bat and ball set, a glove provided by Academy Sports + Outdoors and a ticket to Saturday's 3:05pm Redbirds and Tides game. Family members will be sent a special ticket link after registration is complete.

Redbirds' manager Ben Johnson is set to lead the clinic. University of Memphis head coach Kerrick Jackson and Rust College head coach John Bates will assist alongside Johnson, as coaches and players from the Redbirds', University of Memphis and Rust College are also volunteering.

Play Ball is a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball activities hosted by MLB and MiLB clubs. All participants are encouraged to, but not required to bring their own baseball equipment, including sneakers and/or closed toe shoes. Metal spikes are not permitted. Check-in on Saturday will start at 9:30am.

