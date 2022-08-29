Tides Announce 2023 Schedule

August 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2023 schedule. The 2023 campaign will begin at the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, on Friday, March 31st. The Tides home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4th vs. the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves affiliate. Start times for all games have yet to be determined.

The 2023 season will be Norfolk's 53rd in the International League and 54th overall at the Triple-A level (Triple-A East in 2021) and is the 30th year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 39 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2023 season will be announced throughout the offseason. The Tides will have an All-Star break from July 10 - 13, followed by a three-game series vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In all, the Tides will have 13 homestands that total 75 home games. There will be 12 six-game series plus the two three-game series to start the season and after the All-Star Break. Three teams come to Harbor Park multiple times. After Gwinnett arrives for the opening series from April 4th - 9th, the Tides host the Stripers again from May 30th - June 4th. Durham will be at Harbor Park from May 2nd - 7th and August 22nd - 27th, while totaling the most games vs. the Tides overall with 21. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, visit June 28th - July 3rd and August 1st - 6th.

Norfolk will host seven other teams once each. They host the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals affiliate, from May April 18th - 23rd. Norfolk hosts the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets affiliate, from May 16th - 21st. From June 13th - June 18th, the Tides will host the Worcester Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox affiliate. Scranton/Wiles-Barre, the New York Yankees affiliate, comes after the All-Star Break for a three-game series from July 14th - 16th. The Nashville Sounds of the Milwaukee Brewers organization will come to town on July 25th - 30th. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Miami Marlins organization comes from September 5th - 10th. The final team coming is the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, from September 12th - 17th.

The only opponent the Tides are facing on the road that don't come to Harbor Park is the Buffalo Bisons of the Toronto Blue Jays organization, which is the final series of 2023 from September 19th - 24th. In total, Norfolk will play a 150-game schedule, featuring 75 home games and 75 road contests.

Ticketing Information

Fans can now purchase 2023 season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. To purchase individual game tickets, fans can do so in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets via Ticketmaster. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $14 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $15. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.