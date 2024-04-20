Rodden Homers, Frogs Lose on Walk-off Hit

SPOKANE, WA: Late-game heroics from Jesus Bugarin sent Spokane to the winner's circle Friday night at Avista Stadium as they defeated Everett in a walk-off fashion 5-4.

The Frogs kickstarted the scoring early in the game. After Brock Rodden hit a leadoff double, Josh Hood doubled himself, bringing Rodden around to score to give Everett a 1-0 lead after two batters. Two innings later, the Rodden show would continue as he homered to right field for his third long ball of the season.

Spokane collected two runs in the middle innings of the game on an RBI double by Juan Guerrero and a sacrifice fly by Robby Martin Jr., knotting the score 2-2. However, it would not take long for the AquaSox to respond.

In the sixth inning of the tied ballgame, Ben Williamson hit a 2-RBI double to reclaim the lead. Williamson's double was his seventh of the season and he now has six hits in four games played against Spokane this season. Williamson now leads the AquaSox in batting average (.339).

Spokane would fight back in the seventh inning, tying the game 4-4 following RBI singles from Martin Jr. and Bugarin. After tying the game in the seventh, Bugarin would proceed to play hero in the bottom of the ninth inning, hitting a walk-off single to right field to win the game 5-4 for Spokane. Bugarin finished the game with four hits and two RBIs.

Offensively for Everett, Williamson and Rodden led the team in hits with two each. Hood and Hunter Fitz-Gerald were the only other players to hit safely during the game. Hood also drew the only walk of the game for the AquaSox.

On the bump for the Sox was southpaw Brandyn Garcia. Garcia tossed four innings of one-run ball, striking out a pair of batters. Jimmy Kingsbury threw 1.2 shutout innings relief and still has not allowed a run in five games this season. Across 10.1 innings pitched, Kingsbury has struck out 13 batters while walking only two. Juan Burgos and Allan Saathoff also pitched during the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their road series against Spokane, facing off against the Indians tomorrow in Game Five of the six-game series. First pitch is at 5:09 p.m. Ty Cummings will take the mound for Everett in his third start. The last time out for Cummings was a stellar start as he allowed zero runs on one hit while striking out five against Eugene on April 14. Cummings' season ERA currently sits at an even 2.00. Next week the Frogs face off against Tri-City six times before returning home to Funko Field on April 30 to kickstart a six-game series against Hillsboro.

