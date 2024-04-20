Hops Commit Five Errors in 11-3 Loss

Hillsboro, OR After four errors in the previous game of the series, the Hillsboro Hops (5-8) could not seem to shake their defensive woes, committing five errors in their 11 to 3 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-9). Out of the 11 runs allowed by the Hops, four of them were unearned. Hops pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, but it was not enough to stop the Dust Devils from pouring on the runs.

Ricardo Yan, #23 Diamondbacks prospect (MLB.com) struck out the first batter he faced. An error by shortstop Tommy Troy, #2 Diamondbacks prospect (MLB.com) and an immediate double followed by a second Hops error allowed the Dust Devils to get on the board first. Another batter would score via RBI, putting the opposing team up two runs.

Walbert Urena, #12 Angel's prospect (MLB.com), starting pitcher for Tri-City, gave up a lead off walk to Andrew Pintar, which would be Pintar's 13th walk of the season. On an error by the Tri-City shortstop, Pintar was sent to third where he scored from a Gavin Conticello RBI single. Two back-to-back runs scored off of wild pitches, putting the Hops up 3-2.

Yan gave up a lead off walk to the Dust Devils in the second, which opened up the door for them to score. The baserunner went home from a balk by Yan. After a base hit Yan was pulled, accounting for 1.2 innings of work, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks, and two strikeouts. Junior Cerda took over for Yan. Troy committed his second error of the game, allowing Tri-City to score, putting them up by 4-2.

In the top of the third, Troy had his third error of the game, tying the record for most errors committed by a Hops' shortstop in a single game.

Tri-City scored their fifth run of the game off a double, which would end the day of Hops pitcher Junior Cerda. Cerda went two innings allowing two hits, one earned run and two strikeouts. Peniel Otano came in as the third Hillsboro pitcher of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, designated hitter David Martin had a lead-off single, which was the Hops' second hit of the game.

The Dust Devils capitalized once again on the Hops' defensive errors, scoring on an error by first baseman Kevin Sim, putting them up 6-3.

Leonard Garcia took the ball from the Tri-City starter after Urena went 4.1 innings, allowing only two hits, no earned runs, three walks, and five strikeouts.

In the top of the sixth, Armando Vasquez replaced Otano on the mound, Otano striking out two during his outing. The opposing team homered to put them up 8-3 in the inning.

Willian Suarez was the new pitcher for the Dust Devils after Garcia went 1.2 innings, striking out two.

Jorge Ruiz had his first extra-base hit of the year, homering off of Vasquez, putting Tri-City up 11-3. After one inning, three hits, four earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts Vasquez's day was over and Eli Saul came in.

Suarez struck two batters out in an inning of work, when Jared Southard came in for Tri-City in the bottom of the eighth, retiring the Hops in order.

Liam Norris came in to close out the game for Hillsboro after Saul struck out three in 1.2 innings of work. Norris struck out two on the bump.

For the Dust Devils, Denzer Guzman, #6 prospect for the Angels (MLB.com) went three-for-five and Werner Blakely went two-for-four. Their win tonight evened the series out at two games a piece. Leonard Garcia was credited with the win after 1.2 innings of work.

Andrew Pintar continues to lead the league in walks, with 14 on the season. Conticello and Martin were the only two Hops to record a hit in the game. The Hillsboro starter, Ricardo Yan was charged with the loss after allowing one earned run and four hits in 1.2 innings.

Game five of the series will be tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark against Tri-City at 4:05. The game will be on MLB.tv and Rip City Radio 620.

