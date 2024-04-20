Hillsboro Gets the 3-1 Win Over Tri-City

April 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops (6-8) got the 3-1 win as they celebrated Jackie Robinson day at Hillsboro Ballpark. Cole Percival made his third start of the year for Hillsboro, going up against Tri-City (4-10) starter Chris Clark. Hillsboro scored three runs on seven hits which proved to be enough to get the win in the fifth game of the series.

In the top of the first, Percival showed off his fielding skills, making a diving catch for the first out of the game. Entering the bottom of the first scoreless, lefty Gavin Conticello singled to left field, scoring on a Jack Hurley RBI single.

A critical error by Tommy Troy allowed for the bases to be loaded for the Dust Devils. A ground ball to third gave the Hops to get the first out. Percival got a swinging strike-out and got the next batter to pop out to center field, getting out of the inning without allowing a run.

Percival struck out the side in the top of the third, making it five strikeouts for Percival through three innings.

Troy had a two-out double, advancing to third on a called balk against Clark. Conticello racked up his second RBI of the game with a single to left field to drive Troy in putting the Hops up 2-0.

Tri-City scored their first run of the game after Caleb Ketchup doubled and was driven in on a ground out.

After a stellar outing, Percival's day was over. He went five innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts. Alec Baker took over on the bump. Baker had a quick one-two-three inning.

Troy had his second hit of the day in the bottom of the sixth, singling to the second baseman. Troy stole second and advanced to third on the second balk call of the game. Troy scored on a fielder's choice to extend the Hops lead 3-1.

Errors proved to be a continuing problem for Hillsboro, with Jose Fernandez committing an error to allow a Dust Devil runner on. Baker struck out two batters in the inning to keep Tri-City from getting on the board.

After six innings of work, allowing two earned runs and acquiring two strikeouts Chris Clark was done on the mound. He handed the ball over to Tri-City relief pitcher Roman Phansalkar. For the third consecutive inning the Hops had a leadoff baserunner, this time being Kevin Sim after he got hit by a pitch. Fernandez singled to left field to put two runners on. Hillsboro could not capitalize with two runners in scoring position, leaving both on to end the inning.

Baker had two strikeouts in the top of the eighth, to keep the Dust Devils from threatening.

Quinton Martinez came in for the Dust Devils after Phansalkar struck out one in an inning of work.

Listher Sosa came in to close the game out for the Hops after Baker took on three innings striking out four. Sosa struck out two in an inning of work, earning the save for the Hops.

Caleb Ketchup had two doubles in four at bats. Chris Clark went six innings only allowing two earned runs for Tri-City.

Hops starter Cole Percival had himself a day striking out six batters in five innings of work, getting credited with the win. Tommy Troy had a double, going two-for-four.

Soñadores de Hillsboro and the Dust Devils will play game six of the series tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 1:05 with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

