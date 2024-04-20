Crooked Number Curses C's in Eugene

April 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians traded blows with the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] but ended up on the mat Friday night, dropping the third game of the series 8-6 at PK Park.

A first inning run for the Emeralds gave them an early lead that lasted all of three batters. Nick Goodwin was plunked to start the second, Jeff Wehler singled and Jackson Hornung doubled home the tying tally. The C's snatched the lead in the third inning after Dasan Brown led off with a single, stole second and scored on a two-out base hit from Goodwin to put Vancouver ahead 2-1.

Eugene countered with a pair of runs in the third to retake the lead and padded their advantage with a run in the sixth, though they could have broken the game open if not for Chay Yeager's effort. The right-hander inherited the bases loaded and one out then induced an inning-ending double play to keep it 4-2 Ems.

For the second consecutive night, the Canadians celebrated a four-run seventh to take the lead. Brown's one-out single started the rally, Ryan McCarty followed with a base hit and Jace Bohrofen plated Brown with a knock. Up next was Goodwin, who beat out a would-be twin killing to end the inning that instead turned into a fielder's choice to score the tying run. That kept their inning alive for Jeff Wehler, who slugged his first homer of the year to put Vancouver back in front 6-4.

The fifth lead change of the game proved to be the last one. Eugene started their half of the eighth with a double and cut the deficit to one with a base hit in the next at-bat. After a strikeout, another hit set the table for a three-run blast off the bat of Andrew Kachel to make it 8-6 and effectively put the game away for good.

Vancouver's 10 hits - the second game in a row that the offense has put up double-digits in the hit column - were their third-most on the year. Wehler's three-hit night was his first of the season while Brown and McCarty joined him in a multi-hit effort with two singles apiece.

A doubleheader is set for Saturday night. Right-handers Ryan Jennings and Rafael Sanchez will work games one and two, respectively, while Eugene sends Manuel Mercedes and Seth Lonsway to the slope. First pitch of game one is set for 5:00 p.m. and can be heard on Sportsnet via the alternate feed.

The Canadians are back at The Nat April 23-28 to take on Spokane [Rockies]. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.