Rocky Mountain Catches Jackalopes

June 27, 2024

In a thrilling contest under the lights at UCHealth Park, the Rocky Mountain Vibes rallied late to edge out the Grand Junction Jackalopes, securing a 9-8 victory. Despite a powerful performance by the Jackalopes, the Vibes' timely hitting in the later innings proved decisive.

The Jackalopes struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, followed by a two-run burst in the second. Andres Rios had a standout night, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs, sparking the early lead for Grand Junction.

Grand Junction extended their lead with another run in the fourth, and three more in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run double from Damian Henderson. The Jackalopes appeared to be in control, taking a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

However, the Vibes refused to go quietly. Steven Rivas hit a solo home run, and Ernie Yake's two-out, two-run double cut the deficit to 7-4 by the end of the sixth inning. The Vibes kept the momentum, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-7 lead. Key hits in the inning included a two-run single by Tyler Davis and a sacrifice fly from Josh Day.

The Jackalopes made a valiant effort in the ninth, scoring one run on an RBI single by Omar Veloz, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Vibes' late surge. Max Pettey earned the win for Rocky Mountain, with Trey Morrill closing out the game for his first save of the season.

"I really felt like this was a game we should have won" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "Our starter and our offense gave us plenty to get the victory, but our bullpen really let us down. I was proud of the guys for battling back in the 9th, but we came up a couple feet short getting thrown out at the plate to tie it."

Despite the loss, the Jackalopes showcased their offensive prowess, but will need to tighten up their defense and pitching as they look to bounce back in their next game.

The Jacks are back in town this weekend for a 3-game series against the Vibes. The weekend features Classic Car Night, Dinosaur Day, and Splash Sunday on the promo calendar. Fans can get their tickets at gjjackalopes.com. Friday's game can also be seen locally on MeTV 12.2 194 cable.

