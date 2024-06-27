PaddleHeads Limit Range Riders to 4 Hits in Win

June 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - After a big night for both offenses in the series opener on Tuesday, Wednesday would be a much different story in action between the Glacier Range Riders and Missoula PaddleHeads. After tallying runs in 3 of the first 4 innings, the Missoula attack would go quiet with great work in the Glacier bullpen playing a big role. As a result, the Range Riders were within striking distance in a low scoring battle throughout the contest. Thanks to Jonathan Clark, and the rest of the PaddleHeads staff, Glacier would never find a way to break through.

Clark would work his way through 6 innings of work effectively allowing just 4 hits. The bullpen combination of Noah McBride, Arman Sabouri, and Ethan Swanson would then slam the door over the final 3 innings by not allowing a single hit in a 5-3 win. Despite not scoring in their final 4 frames offensively, the PaddleHeads managed to hold off Glacier, expanding their lead atop the standings to 5 games over the 2nd place Range Riders.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.