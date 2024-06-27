Back to .500

June 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

First Inning Runs Continue

The Mustangs came out of the gate hot again on another gorgeous evening in Great Falls. They picked up right where they left off, Taylor Lomack led the game off with a first pitch single that Brendan Ryan immediately followed with a double. That ended up being one of two for Ryan, as he ended the night going 2 for 3 with two doubles, two stolen bases, and a walk. Wurtz started the scoring with a sac fly to knock in Lomack, Ryan advanced to third and scored when Pat Mills reached on an error. That was it for the Mustangs offense until Ryan walked in the 6th and was brought home when Travis Holt reached on an error. Pat Mills launched his team leading 10th homer of the season to cut the deficit to 6-4 in the 9th.

Tough 4th innings

The Mustangs have struggled in the 4th all year this season, their worst inning if you take a look at the run differential. Jack Lynch hit a first pitch curveball over the right field fence from Maybach to tie the game 2-2 in the 4th, Maybach rebounded with two quick outs, until the man of the hour came back to the plate in Voyagers' leadoff man, Ryan Major. The Voyagers added 3 runs all with two outs in the 4th before Maybach finally got out of the jam and we entered a 45-minute rain delay.

Credit Due

Voyagers' leadoff man Ryan Major had a night to remember. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances tonight, going 4-4 with three singles, a double, and a walk.

Voyagers Pitching

The Mustangs struggled to get anything going against the strike throwing pitchers from Great Falls. The Voyagers used three pitchers tonight, Danny Galvan got the start and threw 4 strong innings of two run ball before rain cut his outing short. Jason Pineda got the ball next and went 3 innings, giving up 1 hit and no runs. Jose Torrealba came in to get the 6 out save.

