Jackalopes Dropped by Rocky Mountain

June 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Rocky Mountain Vibes overwhelmed the Grand Junction Jackalopes in a one-sided affair, securing a 12-1 victory at UCHealth Park. The Vibes' offense was in full force, tallying 15 hits and taking advantage of five Jackalopes' errors.

The Vibes started strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. Brett Carson led the charge, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Steven Rivas drove in three runs, while Dane Tofteland added two RBIs with his 2-for-4 performance, including a double.

Grand Junction struggled both at the plate and in the field. Despite a solid three-hit performance from Kelly Dugan and a two-hit game from Ethan Smith, who also drove in the lone run, the Jackalopes couldn't find their rhythm against the Vibes' pitching staff.

"A bit of a clunker, once again we start off with a poor first inning, trailing 3-0. It's always tough to dig out of an early hole" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "Making five errors is bothersome as well, frankly with scoring that could have gone either way, we could have had even more errors. It seems we have to play a pretty clean game to get the victory. We aren't good enough yet to be able to overcome them, but we're working on that."

The Vibes showcased their depth and resilience with a complete team effort, both offensively and defensively. The Jackalopes will need to regroup and address their defensive woes as they prepare for their next matchup.

The Jacks are back in town this weekend for a 3-game series against the Vibes. The weekend features Classic Car Night, Dinosaur Day, and Splash Sunday on the promo calendar. Fans can get their tickets at gjjackalopes.com. Friday's game can also be seen locally on MeTV 12.2 194 cable.

