Jackalopes Release Schedule and Ticket Information

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are excited to unveil their 2025 season schedule today, along with the announcement that single-game tickets are now available for purchase! Under the leadership of new manager Frank Gonzales, the Jackalopes will kick off their season on the road against the newly relocated Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, the 2024 Pioneer League Champions.

The Jacks will make their highly anticipated home debut on Tuesday, June 3rd, facing off against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Throughout the season, the Jackalopes will compete against nine of the twelve teams in the Pioneer League, including the Yuba-City High Wheelers, Ogden Raptors, Missoula PaddleHeads and fellow Colorado clubs, the Owlz and the Vibes.

Highlights of this year's schedule is the Fourth of July game and Father's Day game (June 15th), both of which will be played against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

"We are very excited to announce our schedule for 2025!" said Harrison Shapiro, President of the Jackalopes. "The ability to play a balanced schedule against a wide variety of appointments will give fans a diverse experience and allow them to see something new at the ballpark. We are proud to be able to host two major holidays over the summer along with fun promotions."

The full schedule breaks down as follows:

(Home/Away)

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers - 6 games (6/6)

Oakland Ballers - 6 games (0/6)

Idaho Falls Chukars - 18 games (18/0)

Northern Colorado Owlz - 18 games (15/3)

Rocky Mountain Vibes - 18 games (3/15)

Boise Hawks - 18 games (0/6)

Ogden Raptors - 6 games (6/0)

Missoula PaddleHeads - 3 games (0/3)

Billings Mustangs - 3 games (0/3)

Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule for the team's 48 home games, which will be announced soon.

Individual and season tickets can now be purchased by visiting our website at gjjackalopes.com or coming by our office at 1315 North Ave.

