2025 Open Tryouts March 8 in Oakland

January 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Here's your chance. Sign ups are officially open for the 2025 Oakland Ballers Open Tryouts. Last year, 110 players attended the workout and three of them were signed for Spring Training.

Aspiring players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of a Ballers coaching staff and leadership team that helped four players get signed to MLB organizations in their inaugural season.

The tryouts are scheduled to take place on Saturday March 8th, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Ballers home field - Raimondi Park. Prospective players eager to seize this golden opportunity can secure their spot by signing up online at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-oakland-ballers-open-tryout-tickets-1205670636329

