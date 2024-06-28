Rocky Mountain Bats Still Booming against Jacks

In an offensive showcase, the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Grand Junction Jackalopes 14-6 at UCHealth Park. The Vibes capitalized on a relentless offense and shaky pitching from the Jackalopes, securing their second consecutive victory.

The game started with both teams scoring in the first inning. Julian Boyd led off for the Jackalopes with a single and later scored, while Brett Carson answered for the Vibes with a double, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the second inning, the Vibes exploded with a five-run rally. Devyn Lopez and Josh Day hit back-to-back doubles, each driving in runs. A home run by Steven Rivas capped the inning, making it 6-1 in favor of the Vibes.

The Jackalopes fought back, scoring four runs in the top of the third. Conrad Villafuerte, who had an exceptional game with four hits, contributed with an RBI single. However, their momentum was short-lived.

The Vibes put the game more-or-less out of reach with a seven-run inning in the fourth. Brett Carson and Steven Rivas continued their strong performances, each contributing RBIs. Dane Tofteland added a two-run homer to further extend the lead.

Each team scored another run in the fifth, but that would be the end of the scoring for the night as the rain swept through Colorado Springs, forcing the game to be concluded at the end of the sixth inning.

"The rain and lightning shortened game was disappointing, but we're focusing on controlling what we can control" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "Same theme repeated itself, a poor start by our pitcher, the offense fought back, then the bullpen let us down again. We need to correct that, and we're working on it."

The Jackalopes are back in town on Friday to take on the Vibes in a three-game home series. Fridays game will feature both Challenger Baseball and Classic Car night and Saturday will be Dinosaur night at Suplizio Field. Sunday, as with every Sunday this year, is Splash Sunday featuring water games and specialty brunch food items and cocktails. Tickets can be purchased at gjjackalopes.com.

