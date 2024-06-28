Heartbreak in Game 4

June 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Another beautiful night here in Great Falls as the temperature hovered around 60 degrees with no wind all evening. The Mustangs dropped their third straight after winning the series opener, tonight's by a score of 13-7. Before we dive deeper; this game was much more competitive than the final score entails, but we'll get to that.

Bottom Third Success

The Mustangs 7,8, and 9 hitters provided the spark tonight for the offense. Catcher Abe Valdez hit 7th and was able to go 1-2 with a single as he was also hit by a pitch and laid down a textbook sac bunt that led to a run. We saw Casey Harford make his 2024 season debut. He hadn't seen a pitch in a regular season game since the 2023 PBL season, he turned on the very first pitch he saw tonight absolutely lacing a double down the left field line 100 MPH off the bat, Harford worked a walk later to go 1-3 in his season debut while hitting 8th. Rounding it out, we saw typical leadoff man Taylor Lomack make his first start from the 9 hole tonight and he was amazing to watch. Lomack went 2-3 with an RBI and worked a walk to come around and score. Altogether, the 7-9 hitters in the lineup combined for 4-8 with 2 walks and a HBP. Bottom of the order success led to more runs with SS Travis Holt at the leadoff spot going 2-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.

Voyagers Buzzsaw

The Voyagers offense was absolutely humming. The Mustangs pitchers emptied the tank as they saw Makhi Backstrom have a career night with 3 homers and 7 RBI's. Sometimes things just go the other team's way.

Mustangs will be back tomorrow for 5. They'll need to win the next two to split the series.

Pioneer League Stories from June 28, 2024

