Timely Hitting Leads to Loss

June 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Mustangs fall by a score of 18-5 in game 3 of the 6 game Jefferson Lines Roadtrip here in Great Falls. The key to tonight's game was simple. The Mustangs went 5-22 (.227 AVG) with runners on base and 1-13 (.077 AVG) with runners in scoring position. While the Mustangs watched the Voyagers go 14-28 (.500) with runners on base and an even more clutch 8-17 (.471) with runners in scoring position. That just about tells the story of tonight's game.

Bullpen Usage

The Mustangs went through quite a few pitchers tonight as we saw John Esposito get the start and he went 2.1 IP, Daniel Willie went 2.2 IP, Luke Rettig tossed a frame, same for Austin Mora, and finally Trevor Jackson got some work in the Bottom of the 8th.

Mustangs are back tomorrow night. First pitch, 7:00 PM

Listen live on espn910, 105.5 FM, and espnbillings.com

Watch live on flobaseball.tv

