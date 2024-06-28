Parker Turns in Solid Effort in 6 Innings in PaddleHeads' Win

MISSOULA, MT- For the 2nd consecutive night, a low scoring battle between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders took center stage at Allegiance Field. Missoula would lead the contest for the bulk of the night but Glacier would not let the lead slip away. Glacier would trail by just 2 runs coming down the stretch of the final innings thanks to offensive production in the 7th, and 8th. For the 2nd night in a row however, it would be the PaddleHeads bullpen taking things home down the stretch.

Trent Anderson was able to pitch through a strenuous spot in the top of the 8th with a pair of runners aboard recording the final out in a 2 run game. After scoring an insurance run offensively in the bottom of the inning, Andrew Garcia would then make sure there was no drama in the top of the ninth, retiring the side in order. This would bring Missoula to the win column for the 6th time in a row in a 6-3 win over Glacier. The PaddleHeads also lead the Pioneer League by 6 games overall.

