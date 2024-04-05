'Rocks Ruin Opening Night for 'Clones

April 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - SS William Lugo reached base three times and drove in a run, but the Brooklyn Cyclones couldn't overcome early offense by the Wilmington Blue Rocks, dropping a 4-1 decision on Opening Day at Frawley Stadium.

After the Cyclones (0-1) stranded a pair of baserunners in the top of the first, the Blue Rocks (1-0) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half. RHP Noah Hall (0-1) limited the damage in the inning, and Wilmington scored only one run on a sacrifice fly to center by 3B Murphy Stehly.

A frame later, the 'Rocks offense continued to add. With a runner at first and two out, RF Daylen Lile scalded the second pitch he saw into the right-field corner. The Kentucky native stopped at third with a run-scoring triple to push their advantage to 2-0.

In Wilmington's fourth, SS Kevin Made reached on a soft single to left and quickly scampered to second on a wild pitch. C Maxwell Romero Jr. then powered the seventh pitch of his at-bat beyond the right-field fence for a two-run home run. His first High-A home run doubled the Blue Rocks edge to 4-0.

Brooklyn managed to break up the shutout in the seventh. CF Omar De Los Santos coaxed a one-out walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch and swiping third base. After another free pass to LF Ryan Clifford, Lugo roped a run-producing single to pull the Cyclones within three, 4-1.

After a pitching change and a strike out, 1B Nick Lorusso worked Brooklyn's third walk of the inning to load the bases. The 'Clones could not capitalize, though, as 3B Junior Tilien lined out to third to end the inning.

The ninth inning provided one last opportunity for Brooklyn to draw even, as Clifford walked and RF Stanley Consuegra reached on an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate.

However, RHP Todd Peterson managed to induce a game-ending fielder's choice to secure his first save of the season and Wilmington's 4-1 win.

Making his professional debut, Hall surrendered four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings, striking out three in defeat.

RHP Andry Lara (1-0) tossed five innings of four-hit shutout ball to earn the victory for the Blue Rocks.

Brooklyn looks to even the series with LHP Felipe De La Cruz (NR) expected to make his season debut on Saturday night. Wilmington is scheduled to counter with RHP Brad Lord (NR). The first pitch at Frawley Stadium is slated for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.