Hot Rods Steal Franchise Record Seven Bases, Take Opening Day 6-1

April 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-0) swiped a franchise record seven steals and Trevor Martin struck out nine batters to beat the Hudson Valley Renegades (0-1) 6-1 on Opening Day from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the first off Hudson Valley starter Sebastian Keane. Chandler Simpson led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a single by Xavier Isaac. Cooper Kinney doubled to right, scoring Isaac to increase the lead, 2-0. Kinney scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hunter Haas to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Brock Jones worked a walk, swiped second, and was plated on an RBI base hit from Tatem Levins to put Bowling Green up 4-0. Jesus Rodriguez homered off Martin in the top of the second to cut the Hot Rods lead to 4-1.

The Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the sixth against Renegades reliever Matt Keating. Blake Robertson reached on a fielder's choice, Simpson singled, and Brayden Taylor walked to load the bases. Isaac notched a base hit to left, scoring Robertson and Simpson to put Bowling Green up 6-1.

In the ninth, Kyle Whitten tossed a clean frame that pushed Bowling Green to a 6-1 victory.

Martin picked up the win, allowing a run, five hits, and struck out nine over 5.0 innings of work. J.J. Goss pitched 2.0 scoreless frames, letting up two hits and striking out three. Drew Sommers tossed a scoreless eighth and Whitten punched out two during a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Hudson Valley continue their three-game series tomorrow with first pitch set for Saturday at 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are starting RHP Alex Cook (0-0, 0.00) and the Renegades are tossing LHP Kyle Carr (0-0, 0.00).

