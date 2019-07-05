Rockies on Wrong Side of Fireworks; Fall 8-4

In the first game of five in a row against the Owlz, Grand Junction lost their second straight on Thursday night and fell below .500 on the Fourth Of July at Suplizio Field.

Both teams totaled three runs through the first third of the game with Caleb Scires and Jeremiah Jackson tagging starter Anderson Amarista for two home runs and Owen Taylor leading the way for the Rox with a two-run single.

With Amarista in trouble in the fifth, Grand Junction turned to its bullpen in the middle innings where Orem would pull in front 6-3 on the back of a Will Wilson two-run home run off of Juan Mejia.

After a hot start, the Rockies' bats wouldn't respond until the eighth inning when Julio Carreras launched his second home run of the season but Orem quickly responded with an additional two runs in the top of the ninth as the Rockies' infield lost a pop-up in the night sky that landed uncaught.

Amarista absorbed his second loss of the season for the Rockies after going 4.2 innings and allowing four runs off eight hits.

Zac Kristofak took the win after relieving starter Emilker Guzman and improved to 1-1 after tossing two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Grand Junction wraps up its homestand tomorrow against Orem with Alex Haynes scheduled to start for the Rockies and Sadrac Franco for the Owlz.

