Voyagers' Holiday Victory Snaps Streak

July 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT-The Voyagers battled back from an early deficit and used a four-run sixth to claim their third consecutive Fourth of July victory in a 6-3 win over Billings Thursday night at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (6-11) snapped a season-long six-game losing streak and tied the series at one win apiece. Billings (7-12) had a four-game winning streak come to an end. The Voyagers are now 3-4 against the Mustangs this season, and are 9-3 in their last 12 Independence Day games.

Billings opened the scoring with a two-run first. Quin Cotton and Jonathan Willems both singled to start the game. After a walk of Matt Lloyd, Reniel Ozuna singled in the hole to left and scored both Cotton and Willems.

The Voyagers climbed within one in the fourth and leveled the game in the fifth. Luis Curbelo led off the fourth with a double high off the wall in deep left. With one out, Luis Mieses cut the lead in half with an RBI single lined into center. Anderson Comas set up the run-scoring fifth with a fly ball that dropped in shallow left up the line for a one-out double. The next batter, Caberea Weaver, tied the game at 2-2 on a soft line drive single into center.

Great Falls sent seven men to the plate in the sixth and took command of the game. Harvin Mendoza led off with a line drive single to left. With one out, Lency Delgado lined a base hit to left. Mendoza went first to third and Delgado took second on the throw. Sam Abbott broke the tie with a two-RBI double deep to left-center. Anderson Comas then made it 6-2 with a line drive home run blasted over the wall in the right field corner. It was the first big fly for Comas with the Voyagers.

The Voyagers outhit the Mustangs 12-to-7. Caberea Weaver led the way with three hits and one RBI. Anderson Comas finished 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits, two RBIs, and two runs. Harvin Mendoza and Lency Delgado each had two hits. Quin Cotton and Leonardo Seminati both picked up two hits for Billings. Seminati hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for his third of the season. Great Falls finished 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Brayan Herrera earned the win in relief. Herrera (1-1) pitched two hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Justin McGregor suffered the loss. McGregor (0-3) has lost three straight starts after he gave up three earned runs on eight hits in five-and-a-third. He struck out eight with no walks. Jason Morgan made the start for the Voyagers and worked five innings with two earned runs allowed on six hits. Morgan struck out four and walked only one. Nick Johnson finished the game with four strikeouts over two innings. Johnson allowed his first home run as a professional in 32 appearances and 40 innings. Great Falls plays the rubber match against the Mustangs Friday night at 7 o'clock. The six-day, seven-game home stand continues with four against Idaho Falls, including a doubleheader on Monday. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.