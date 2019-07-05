Fireworks Start Early with Eighth-Inning Comeback

OGDEN, UT - In their recent stretch winning stretch, the Ogden Raptors haven't often had to make late-inning comebacks.

There was a walkoff win over Orem on June 23 to kick off the run of two different winning streaks, but in every other win until July 4 the Raptors had the lead entering the late innings.

For the second-straight day, it took eighth-inning runs for Ogden to prevail against the visiting Rocky Mountain Vibes. This time, the Raptors were down until two home runs plated three runs for a 6-4, come-from-behind victory before a Friday night fireworks show at Lindquist Field.

With Rocky Mountain leading, 4-3, Andy Pages drew a one-out walk in the eighth. With two down, Brandon Lewis got ahead in the count and hammered his first professional home run over Raptor Ridge for a 5-4 lead. The Vibes went to their bullpen, but Ryan Ward greeted the reliever with a blast to right field, his second of the day, for the final run of the game.

The visiting Vibes got on the board in the second as Michael Wilson took Antonio Hernandez deep, but Tre Todd put the Raptors in front as Tre Todd followed Jimmy Titus' double with a round tripper to left in the third.

In the fourth, Ward led off and hit a drive over Raptor Ridge for his first pro home run and a 3-1 Ogden lead.

Rocky Mountain pulled within one in the sixth on a leadoff walk followed by a one-out throwing error as Lewis was blinded by the sun at first, but Drew Finley kept the potential tying run at third with a pair of strikeouts to end the frame.

In the seventh, the vibes used an error, walk and passed ball followed by a bad-hop single to plate two and take the lead.

After Lewis and Ward went back-to-back in the eighth - the Raptors' first time accomplishing the feat in 2019 - Hunter Speer came on for the ninth and struck out the side despite a two-out hit to earn his second save of the year.

The Raptors and Vibes play game three of their five-game set Saturday night at 7:00.

