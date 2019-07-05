Late Inning Troubles Doom Owlz

July 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Grand Junction, CO) The Orem Owlz (7-13) dropped the series finale to the Grand Junction Rockies (10-10), 12-2, on Friday night at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Grand Junction Rockies scored 10 runs over the course of the final three innings, starting with a four-run sixth inning.

The Owlz committed two key errors in the sixth inning that allowed the Rockies to jump out in front of the Owlz. With the game tied at one, the Rockies loaded the bases and tied the game thanks to a bases-loaded walk issued to Christian Koss. The Rockies then would score two runs on a pair of errors as the throw to the pitcher got away and the throw to third base was offline, extending the Rockies lead to 4-1. Grand Junction added another run on a wild pitch, upping the advantage to 5-1.

Grand Junction opened the scoring on Friday night when Yolki Pena lined a home run over the right-field wall.

The Owlz tied the game in the fourth inning. Grand Junction went to their bullpen after starter Alex Haynes struck out nine batters in three innings. D'Shawn Knowles welcomed the new pitcher into the game with a double to left. David Clawson would later tie the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Rockies added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings before the Owlz scored a run in the ninth on a D'Shawn Knowles sacrifice fly. Rockies' reliever Miguel Ausua (3-0) earned the win while Darrien Williams (1-1). The Owlz return home on Saturday night at 7:05 when they host the Grand Junction Rockies. Fans will receive an Orem Owlz vinyl figurine, presented by America First Credit Union, while supplies last. For tickets, visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-BALL (2255).

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.