Rockets Trade Johnson For Draft Pick

July 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Trae Johnson

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets forward Trae Johnson(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2005-born forward Trae Johnson.

"We would like to thank Trae for his work both off and on the ice," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "We wish him all the best in Lethbridge."

Johnson, a product of Martensville, Sask., appeared in 57 games for the Rockets this season, posting 13 points (3G, 10A), a -9 plus/minus rating and 77 penalty minutes.

Acquired from the Brandon Wheat Kings in January 2023, he was originally selected in the second round by the Brandon in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6'0, 176-pound winger has appeared in 187 games over the last three seasons, posting 32 points (10G, 22A), a -55 plus/minus rating and 168 penalty minutes.

Season tickets for the Rockets 2024-25 season are now on sale. To learn more about becoming a season ticket holder, please click here.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.