Jake Sloan Named Americans Captain for 2024-25

July 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that forward Jake Sloan will serve as team captain for the 2024-25 season, becoming the 35th captain in franchise history.

"Jake will be entering his fifth season with the Americans and epitomizes everything we are looking for in a captain," said Tory. "A leader on the ice, Jake has an even greater impact off it. His commitment to the community, his professional and humble demeanour, how he interacts with his teammates, the office staff and fans sets him apart. We are excited for Jake and looking forward to a successful 2024-25 season."

Sloan, from Leduc, Alberta, was drafted in the third round, 55th overall, by Tri-City in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft after racking up 74 points (40-34-74) in just 33 games with the U15 Leduc Oil Kings. He made his WHL debut February 19, 2020 against the Swift Current Broncos and picked up an assist in a 5-1 victory.

Since joining the Americans full time for the shortened 2020-21 season, Sloan has improved his point total in each of his first four WHL seasons. After nine points (4-5-9) in 20-21, Sloan bumped his total up to 33 (17-16-33) in 57 games the following year.

In his 18-year-old season in 2022-23 Sloan crossed the 50-point threshold with 55 (20-35-55) in 58 games before adding three goals and an assist in six playoff games against the Prince George Cougars.

The 2023-24 season was a career year for Sloan as he led the Americans in scoring with 70 points (31-39-70) while skating in all 68 games. He passed the 200 career games mark late last season and has recorded 168 points (72-96-168) as a member of the Americans.

