Hurricanes Acquire Johnson from Rockets

July 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday they have acquired 2005-born forward Trae Johnson from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Johnson, 19, was originally drafted by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second-round (35th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The Martensville, SK, product appeared in 57 regular season games with Kelowna during the 2023-2024 season where he collected 13 points (3g-10a) along with 77 penalty minutes, marking a new career-high in points. He added one goal and 10 penalty minutes in nine post-season games with the Rockets.

"We're excited to add Trae to our forward group," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "He's a very high character individual and has a high compete level. We think he will add some depth to our middle six."

The 6'0, 176-pound forward has appeared in 187 regular season games during this WHL career with the Rockets and Wheat Kings collecting 32 points (10g-22a) along with 168 penalty minutes. Johnson has added two career playoff goals in 18 contests. During his WHL Draft season, he appeared in 31 regular season games with the Martensville Marauders U15 AA team where he racked up 67 points (36g-31a) and 82 penalty minutes.

