Rocket City Walks Off Shuckers in Series Opener

August 30, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MADISON, AL - In their series opener, the Biloxi Shuckers (57-61, 23-28 2nd Half) tied the game up in the eighth but fell 5-4 on a walk off in the ninth inning to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (71-50, 30-22 2nd Half) on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Biloxi ambushed RHP Coleman Crow in the top of the first inning. Cam Devanney singled with one out and Garrett Whitley followed with a walk, putting two men on base for Thomas Dillard. The Shuckers' designated hitter singled up the middle to score Devanney and Whitley rounded third and scored on a throwing error, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead. The Shuckers left a chance for more runs on base as they ran into an out on a single and had a caught stealing to end the frame.

Rocket City responded with two runs of their own on a pair of singles and a double by Sonny DiChiara, squaring the contest at 2-2. A solo home run by Kevin Maitan in the second put the Trash Pandas ahead 3-2.

RHP T.J. Shook worked around base runners in the second and fourth to keep Rocket City from adding on. The righty walked two of the three batters he faced in the fifth before he was replaced by RHP Luis Contreras, who walked a batter before a sacrifice fly brought in a run to make it 4-2 Rocket City.

The Shuckers rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth. LHP Nick Jones (BS, 1) retired the first two batters, but Yeison Coca worked a walk to spark the rally. Corey Ray followed with a single to left, bringing up Devanney, who roped a double to the right-field gap, driving in both runners to even the game at 4-4. Devanney was left stranded at third as Jones induced a groundout from the next batter.

After RHP Sean McLaughlin (W, 4-4) tossed a scoreless top of the ninth, RHP Harold Chirino (L, 3-3) came on for the bottom of the ninth for Biloxi. Livan Soto walked to begin the frame before Zach Neto grounded out to Chirino. Logan O'Hoppe was intentionally walked but DeChiara singled to right, plating the winning run for the Trash Pandas.

Biloxi continues their six-game series against Rocket City on Wednesday night in Madison. The Shuckers are set to send RHP Carlos Luna (4-4, 4.90) to the bump opposite Trash Pandas' LHP Ky Bush (7-2, 3.07) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

