Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - August 30-September 4 vs. Tennessee Smokies

August 30, 2022







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series against the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway on Friday, Negro Leagues Tribute Night on Saturday, and back-to-back Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday and Sunday!

Tuesday, August 30 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof Woof!

Hot Dog Happy Hour: All hot dogs are just $1 all night, anywhere in the ballpark!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Allan Winans (0-4, 3.29) vs. LHP DJ Herz (1-3, 10.89)

Wednesday, August 31 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Dylan Dodd (0-3, 3.56) vs. RHP Riley Thompson (0-5, 6.00)

Thursday, September 1 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Can Koozie Giveaway: The first 500 adult fans will receive a Can Koozie, courtesy of Corona Hard Seltzer!

Bonus Bark in the Park Night: For an extra night, your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof Woof!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio hosts free live trivia. Join us for Thirsty Thursday, $2 tacos and Live Trivia!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and welcome all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (8-4, 5.72) vs. RHP Ryan Jensen (2-4, 4.55)

Friday, September 2 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: The first 500 kids (14 & under) will receive Back-To-School Backpacks, presented By Mississippi State Department of Health Office of Tobacco Control!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (5-6, 4.92) vs. LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 5.57)

Saturday, September 3 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:05 pm CT

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: The M-Braves will don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms in partnership with Jackson State University. The Atlanta Black Crackers were a member of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. Game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding via silent auction during the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the JSU GAP Emergency and Student Scholarship Fund.

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will light up the night sky, presented by Rick's Pro Truck!

American Cancer Society's Hope At Bat and Real Men Wear Pink Night: Breast cancer affects everyone. That's why Real Men Wear Pink, a distinguished group of community leaders, is determined to raise awareness and money to support our mission to save more lives than ever from breast cancer.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 4.09) vs. RHP Ben Brown (1-0, 5.29)

Sunday, September 4 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:05 pm CT

Labor Day Post-Game Fireworks: Celebrate the unofficial end to summer with a fireworks show after the game, presented by Patriot Roofing!

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-0, 9.82) vs. RHP Chris Clarke (6-4, 4.94)

