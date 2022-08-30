Cade Bunnell, Indigo Diaz Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

August 30, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder Cade Bunnell and relief pitcher Indigo Diaz have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Bunnell, 25, earns the honor for the second week in a row. He blasted three home runs and 10 RBI, including two homers on Thursday and a game-winning grand slam on Sunday.

In 27 games for the M-Braves, he is batting .327 with six home runs and 23 RBI. He was most recently promoted to Double-A for the third time on August 10.

Atlanta drafted Bunnell in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft from Indiana University. He is originally from Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Diaz, 23, picked up two saves, allowing no runs in 2 2/3 innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

In 43 relief appearances, Diaz is 3-4 with a 3.30 ERA over 43 2/3 innings. The right hander has allowed just one run in 8 1/3 innings in August. He has 28 walks to 54 strikeouts. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 30 prospect.

Atlanta drafted Diaz in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft from Michigan State University. He is originally from North Vancouver, Canada.

The club returns to action with a six-game home series against the Tennessee Smokies tonight at 6:35 p.m. CT. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway on Friday, Negro Leagues Tribute Night on Saturday, and back-to-back Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday and Sunday!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.