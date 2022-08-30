2023 Biloxi Shuckers Schedule Announced

BILOXI, MS - The full 2023 schedule for the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, has been announced by the club and the Southern League.

The schedule once again features 138-games with 69 home dates and 69 road games. The Shuckers will open the season on the road for a three-game series at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves. Biloxi then comes to MGM Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11.

"We're excited to announce our schedule so fans can start planning their dates at MGM Park for next summer," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We can't wait to build another exciting promotional schedule around these dates to yet again provide a fun, family-friendly experience for all of our fans next year."

Biloxi's home schedule features ten homestands, with the Shuckers hosting two different 12-game homestands. The first 12-game homestand spans from Tuesday, May 23 to Sunday, June 4 as Biloxi welcomes the Montgomery Biscuits for six games, including Memorial Day weekend, followed by a six-game stint against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers second 12-game home stand spans 14 days as the Chattanooga Lookouts make their lone trip to MGM Park from June 20 to June 25. After a pair of off days, Biloxi hosts the M-Braves starting Wednesday, June 28 and concludes their home stand on Monday, July 3.

The Shuckers' most frequent opponents in 2023 will be the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits with the Shuckers squaring off against each team 30 times. Biloxi plays their Magnolia State rival, the Mississippi Braves, 27 times and will face off against the Rocket City 15 times with nine games at home against the Trash Pandas. Finally, the Shuckers will play one home and one road series against the other three North Division opponents, the Chattanooga Lookouts, Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies.

As part of the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season, the Shuckers begin a six-game series on the road against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night.

