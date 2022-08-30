M-Braves Announce 2023 Game Schedule

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced their schedule for the 2023 regular season, including home and away dates for the 138-game Southern League season. The schedule features home games on numerous holidays and home games against each team in the Southern League.

The M-Braves will again open the season at home on Friday, April 7, with a three-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Entering their 18th season at Trustmark Park, the M-Braves will play 69 regular season games in 2023 over 12 homestands.

The 2023 season will feature Mississippi Braves home games on Easter (April 9, vs. Biloxi ), Mother's Day (May 14, vs. Chattanooga), Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28, vs. Pensacola), and Independence Day (July 4 vs. Montgomery).

Mississippi's 12 home series include:

April 7-9 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

April 18-23 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

May 9-14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN)

May 23-28 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA)

June 6-11 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

June 20-25 vs. Birmingham Barons (CHW)

July 4-9 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

July 25-30 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA)

August 1-6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB)

August 15-20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL)

August 29-September 3 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (LAA)

September 5-10 vs. Tennessee Smokies (CHC)

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

